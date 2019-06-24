Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stop idling

SONNING Common Parish Council has endorsed a campaign to persuade drivers to turn off their engines when stationary.

The campaign, called Turn it Off, has been launched by South Oxfordshire District Council to improve air quality and is supported by Public Health England.

According to the district council, one minute of idling produces the equivalent of 150 balloons of harmful pollutants.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33