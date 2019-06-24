Stop idling

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
SONNING Common Parish Council has endorsed a campaign to persuade drivers to turn off their engines when stationary.
The campaign, called Turn it Off, has been launched by South Oxfordshire District Council to improve air quality and is supported by Public Health England.
According to the district council, one minute of idling produces the equivalent of 150 balloons of harmful pollutants.
24 June 2019
More News:
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say