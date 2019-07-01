Hygienic pub

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
THE Bird in Hand pub at Sonning Common has retained its “good” rating for food hygiene following an inspection.
It was again awarded four stars under the national Scores on the Doors scheme following a visit by South Oxfordshire District Council environmental health officers.
The scheme is administered by the Food Standards Agency.
01 July 2019
More News:
Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say