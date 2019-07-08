Bungalow ‘no’

PLANS for a new bungalow in Rowan Close, Sonning Common, have been opposed by the parish council.

Councillors say the building would not be in keeping with its surroundings.

Leigh Rawlins, who chairs the planning committee, said: “It’s currently a green space in which there are trees, bushes and wildlife. Normally if we approve these, it’s swiftly followed by others who try to colonise that space.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.