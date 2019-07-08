Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bungalow ‘no’

PLANS for a new bungalow in Rowan Close, Sonning Common, have been opposed by the parish council.

Councillors say the building would not be in keeping with its surroundings.

Leigh Rawlins, who chairs the planning committee, said: “It’s currently a green space in which there are trees, bushes and wildlife. Normally if we approve these, it’s swiftly followed by others who try to colonise that space.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33