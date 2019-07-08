Monday, 08 July 2019

Sports field plan nears

A PLANNING application for new sports and recreational facilities in Sonning Common is set to be submitted by the parish council shortly.

It wants to create a recreation ground on 10 acres of land opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane. 

The land, which was previously owned by the Pelly family, was offered to the council in return for supporting an application by the current owners Linden Homes to develop an adjacent field with 50 new properties.

The new facilities could include a sports hall or pavilion as well as a multi-use games area, tennis courts and a a swimming pool.

