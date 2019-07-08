Monday, 08 July 2019

Tasty result

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School have now recycled 20,000 crisp packets.

The school in Grove Road teamed up with TerraCycle in January to collect the waste bags along with old pens, felt tips, whiteboard markers and highlighters.

The company donates 1p to the school per item of waste it receives.

