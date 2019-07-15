Monday, 15 July 2019

Landlord to leave

THE landlord of a Sonning Common pub is leaving to run a seafood restaurant in Cornwall.

Santino Busciglio, 54, has run the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road with his partner Helen Choules, 50, for five years.

The pair will move to the Tamar Valley, where they have bought a house, in September.

Mr Busciglio had been working at an Italian restaurant in London when he took over the pub and he installed a pizzeria in the garden.

He said: “I wanted to bring my kind of food to the masses.

“It’s been a very interesting and enjoyable experience. We took a pub that was down on its knees and turned it into something quite busy.

“We are leaving on a high but we will miss it because the place is beautiful.”

