Company’s plan ‘premature’

PLANS for a retirement village in Sonning Common have been criticised by a parish councillor.

Tom Fort said Inspired Villages’ proposal to turn a field off Blounts Court Road into 150 flats with 165 parking spaces and other facilities was not in keeping with the South Oxfordshire draft local plan 2034.

The field, which is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, was one of a number of sites submitted to the working party set up to revise Sonning Common's neighbourhood plan. Councillor Fort, who chairs the party, said the members would not discuss their views until all sites have been assessed.

However the company had “pressed ahead” with its plans anyway in a manner that was “premature” and discourteous”.

Inspired Villages is to hold a public exhibition about the proposals at the village hall in Wood Lane today (Friday) from 5.30pm to 8pm and tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm.