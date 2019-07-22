More buses

A NEW bus service will link Sonning Common and Henley.

It is being run by Going Forward Buses following a request by its customers.

The service will depart from Sonning Common Health Centre, in Wood Lane, at 11.01am every Thursday.

The route also comprises Greys Court, Highmoor Cross, Stoke Row, Sonning Common and Rotherfield Greys.

Passengers can return to Sonning Common from the railway station at 2pm or Market Place at 2.05pm. For more information, visit www.goingforwardbuses.com