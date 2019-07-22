Colourful run

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
A COLOUR run will take place at Sonning Common Primary School.
Runners will be covered in coloured corn starch as they run one mile around the school field.
The event is from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 28. Attractions include a hog roast and cash bar
Tckets cost £5 for four races. The money will be used to support the school.
22 July 2019
More News:
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
POLL: Have your say