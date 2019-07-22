Monday, 22 July 2019

Colourful run

A COLOUR run will take place at Sonning Common Primary School. 

Runners will be covered in coloured corn starch as they run one mile around the school field.

The event is from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 28. Attractions include a hog roast and cash bar

Tckets cost £5 for four races. The money will be used to support the school.

