New tea time

THE start time of a strawberry tea in Sonning Common has changed.

The event will now be held at Christ the King Church hall and garden on Saturday, August 24 from 3pm to 5pm.

Organisers will serve strawberries and cream, homemade scones and cakes. Other attractions include outdoor children’s games, bric-a-brac, book stalls and garden produce.

The proceeds will go to parish funds and Home of Hope, a vocational training centre in Malawi.