Top engineer

A MAN from Sonning Common has won an award for his work servicing buses.

Dan Moss, 27, was put forward for a “star of the month” award by his employer, Reading Buses.

He is an engineer who has worked at the Knollys Street bus depot in Reading for almost 10 years.

He is now in with a chance of winning the company’s “star of the year” award which will be presented in January.

John Bickerton, head of engineering and technology at the company, said: “Dan is a true asset to the engineering team.”