Space reads

Monday, 05 August 2019

CHILDREN in Sonning Common are being invited to take part in a summer reading challenge.

They have to read six books before mid-September with the theme “Space Chase”.

To take part, they must visit the village library in Grove Road four times and they will receive a gold medal when they finish.

There is also a reading challenge for teenagers and adults which involves reading a random title and writing a short review.

