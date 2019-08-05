Space reads

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
CHILDREN in Sonning Common are being invited to take part in a summer reading challenge.
They have to read six books before mid-September with the theme “Space Chase”.
To take part, they must visit the village library in Grove Road four times and they will receive a gold medal when they finish.
There is also a reading challenge for teenagers and adults which involves reading a random title and writing a short review.
05 August 2019
