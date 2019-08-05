Children’s fun days

A WATER slide, rocket launch and treasure hunt are among free children’s activities taking place in Sonning Common this month.

They are being run in the field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall in Reades Lane on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays in the second and penultimate weeks in August from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

They are organised by Penny Snowden, who devised the Active Leader programme for young people’s development and serves on the hall’s field working party, and Amanda Watkins Cooke, who is also part of Active Leaders.

The activities focus on the natural environment and the sessions will start with a “daily mile”, a walk round the site to find natural items for the activities.

About six volunteers, including Active Leaders and staff from Sonning Common Youth Club, will run each session.

Sonning Common Parish Council and the Chiltern Edge Community Association are funding the initiative.

Children should wear strong shoes.

There is no parking at the hall as Reades Lane is closed for roadworks.

To volunteer or for more information, email amanda

@activeleaders.co.uk