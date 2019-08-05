Banbury trip

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is running a trip to Banbury and Broughton Castle on Wednesday, August 28.

This will include a visit to Banbury Cross as well as the Castle Quay shopping centre, which has more than 80 stores.

After lunch the bus will visit the castle, which has featured in many film and TV productions such as Shakespeare in Love and Wolf Hall.

The bus will depart from the village hall in Wood Lane at 10am. Tickets cost £12 and admission to the castle costs £10. To book, call 0118 972 3986.