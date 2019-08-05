Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Banbury trip

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is running a trip to Banbury and Broughton Castle on Wednesday, August 28.

This will include a visit to Banbury Cross as well as the Castle Quay shopping centre, which has more than 80 stores.

After lunch the bus will visit the castle, which has featured in many film and TV productions such as Shakespeare in Love and Wolf Hall.

The bus will depart from the village hall in Wood Lane at 10am. Tickets cost £12 and admission to the castle costs £10. To book, call 0118 972 3986.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33