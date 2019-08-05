Families get together at special school’s barbecue day

MORE than 100 people attended a summer barbecue at Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.

Attractions included African drummers, circus skills workshops, a DJ and Morris dancing.

The children also enjoyed a bouncy castle, hoops and juggling as well as games such as splat the snake and hook-a-duck.

About 10 volunteers from RAF Benson brought four motorbikes for the children to sit on and also cooked the food.

There was a tombola and raffle with prizes including a £50 voucher for the Packhorse pub in Mapeldurham and a portrait sitting with Red Fox photography in Henley.

The event, which was organised by the Bishopswood School Association, raised about £300, which will go towards maintaining the school minibus.

Davina Turnbull, 38, from Caversham, who is deputy chairwoman of the association and whose eldest son George, 12, attends the school, said: “We organise it to bring families together.

“The children come from a large area and most come by taxi so parents do not get to meet each other often. Everyone had a fantastic time. There was something for everybody, which is what we were trying to do.

“George loved the day, particularly the Morris dancing. That was probably also my highlight because everybody joined in.

“We also had former pupils and teachers there. They really valued being asked to come back.

“After you finish a special needs school, life can be quite challenging. They look back on their school very fondly I think — it’s like their family.”