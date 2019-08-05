Drugs charge

A MAN has been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Sonning Common.

Phan Thang, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with producing a controlled drug of class B cannabis.

He was arrested by police at a property in Baskerville Road on Wednesday.

Thang appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to next appear at Oxford Crown Court on August 23.