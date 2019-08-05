Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drugs charge

A MAN has been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Sonning Common.

Phan Thang, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with producing a controlled drug of class B cannabis.

He was arrested by police at a property in Baskerville Road on Wednesday.

Thang appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to next appear at Oxford Crown Court on August 23.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33