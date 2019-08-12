HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A CINEMA club for the over-50s has been started in Sonning Common by Age UK Oxfordshire.
The screenings will be at the village hall on the fourth Thursday of the month from 2pm to 4pm, with the next one on August 22. Tea, coffee and cake is provided
A ticket costs £3.50. For more information, call Rachel Poole on 07827 235460.
12 August 2019
