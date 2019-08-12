Surgery still ‘outstanding’

SONNING Common Health Centre has retained its “outstanding” rating following an inspection by the regulator.

The Care Quality Commission, which visited the centre in Wood Lane, gave it the highest rating in all service types and praised staff for the care they provide.

The inspectors also said the increase of about 1,000 patients following the closure of Peppard Road Surgery in Caversham had been well managed.

Senior partner Dr Kim Emerson said: “I am so grateful and proud of the outstanding team we have and the commitment shown by all to provide the best care we can for our patients.”

Since the last inspection in 2014, the centre has added one partner, six doctors, four clinical rooms and two practice managers.