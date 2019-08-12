Coffee date

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
SONNING Common WI will hold a coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane on Wednesday, September 4 from 10.30am to noon.
Attractions will include handcrafted cards, jewellery, books, crafts and a tombola,
The Ways and Means Trust will be selling produce, including jams, plants, chutneys and gifts, from its Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard.
The proceeds will go to charities in the village.
