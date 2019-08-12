Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coffee date

SONNING Common WI will hold a coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane on Wednesday, September 4 from 10.30am to noon.

Attractions will include handcrafted cards, jewellery, books, crafts and a tombola,

The Ways and Means Trust will be selling produce, including jams, plants, chutneys and gifts, from its Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard. 

The proceeds will go to charities in the village.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33