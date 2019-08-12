Children and parents thrilled by village’s holiday fun day

MORE than 20 children enjoyed an obstacle course, water slide and tug of war as part of a fun day in Sonning Common.

It took place in the field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall on Thursday last week.

The entertainment was part of nine days of summer fun organised by Penny Snowden and Amanda Watkins Cooke, who run the Active Leaders programme.

It teaches young people employability skills and how to run activities.

Other activities included wellie wanging, a mud kitchen, seed planting and a water fight.

The Active Leaders pulled the children, who lay on bodyboards, down the water slide with a rope.

Some of the children closed their eyes when they got splashed and others lined the slide to fire water pistols at their friends.

Rose Murphy, 11, of Wood Lane, said: “My favourite part was probably the water fight. Someone got shot with the hose. It means the children can have fun instead of wondering what to do all day. It’s been really fun.”

Olivia Head, six, of Sonning Common, said: “The best part was when people were pulling me along on the bboard. It was very fast and slippery.”

James Skilton, of Kennylands Road, attended with his children Sadie, eight, and Joe, six.

He said: “It’s been good. I’ve taken time off work and was looking for something that’s active to do with the kids. They’ve come down with their friends from school.

“It’s a good thing for community spirit in the village and it’s all run by volunteers.”

His daughter Sadie said: “It was really fun going down the water slide and a lot of the others go to my school Sonning Common primary.”

Active leader Lucy Dawson, 16, of Grove Road, said: “It’s really fun and it’s nice to see the children enjoying themselves. It’s quite fun helping them – it’s been a really good laugh. It’s so nice to see them all smiling.”

Mrs Snowden said: “It was brilliant. We had people who were just so grateful there were things for children in the holiday.

“The kids were going home exhausted, which made the parents happy and also the kids. There was one little girl, who told her mum ‘I think I have just had the best day of my life’.

“I love seeing the kids’ happy, smiley faces and I love kids being outside.

“I have got to say that Amanda is a superb organiser. Working with her is an absolute pleasure. It’s also been really lovely to meet some of the parents, who have been really interested in what this field might become.

“I think it will send out quite a powerful message about what a friendly community Sonning Common is, but also about the help we have had from local businesses to provide the proper equipment. Most have been able to offer it for free.”

The next round of activities will take place in the field from Tuesday, August 20 to Thursday August 22.

For more information, email amanda@activeleaders.co.uk

