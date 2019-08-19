Charity cakes

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
SONNING Common Youth Club will hold two cake sales for charity next month.
These will take place at the club in Reades Lane on Tuesday, September 24 from 7pm to 9pm and the next day from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
The proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.
