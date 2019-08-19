Monday, 19 August 2019

Carols date

A SINGING group from Sonning Common has announced the dates for its annual Christmas carol singing in the village.

Nottakwire will give two performances outside the village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, December 7 from 2pm to 3pm and 4pm to 5pm.

All are welcome to attend and there will be a collection in support of village groups.  Refreshments will be on sale in the hall.

