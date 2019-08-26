Better names

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
A PROTOCOL is to be established for naming streets in Sonning Common.
The parish council is to ask South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to approach it in the first instance to consult about the names of residential developments.
Councillor Tom Fort said: “In my opinion developers are incredibly gormless and stupid about it.
“They are incredibly unimaginative in their names.”
26 August 2019
