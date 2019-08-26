Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Better names

A PROTOCOL is to be established for naming streets in Sonning Common. 

The parish council is to ask South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to approach it in the first instance to consult about the names of residential developments.

Councillor Tom Fort said: “In my opinion developers are incredibly gormless and stupid about it.

“They are incredibly unimaginative in their names.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33