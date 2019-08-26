Play session

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
ACTIVITES for children will take place in Sonning Common Primary School next Friday (August 30) from 9.30am to 10.30am.
The session has been organised by young people taking part in the Active Leader programme, which teaches them how to plan fun, physical activity sessions and run events.
Children aged four to eight can attend provided they are with a parent.
26 August 2019
