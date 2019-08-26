Monday, 26 August 2019

Play session

ACTIVITES for children will take place in Sonning Common Primary School next Friday (August 30) from 9.30am to 10.30am.

The session has been organised by young people taking part in the Active Leader programme, which teaches them how to plan fun, physical activity sessions and run events.

Children aged four to eight can attend provided they are with a parent.

