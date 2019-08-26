Monday, 26 August 2019

Hedgehogs ‘targeted’

HEDGEHOGS may have been killed deliberately by drivers in Sonning Common.

Parish clerk Philip Collings revealed that the mangled remains of several of the animals had been found in and around the village recently.

He said: “We have had three or four hedgehogs, which is extremely unpleasant and disturbing.

“I have a horrible suspicion some people drive at them deliberately, which is awful.”

