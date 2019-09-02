Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
Monday, 02 September 2019
NEW dance classes for women will be held next month.
They will take place at Christ the King Church hall in Sedgewell Road or Peppard sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road every Friday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Each class will include a warm-up, dancing and cool down. Participants will learn different dance styles, including modern and ballet.
The classes cost £7 each and the first one is free. To book, email toria-5-6-7-8-nicol@outlook.com
