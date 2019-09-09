Monday, 09 September 2019

Friends’ quiz

THE Friends of Sonning Common Library’s annual quiz will be held at the village hall in Wood Lane on Friday, October 11 from 7pm.

There will be a bar, refreshments and a raffle.

Tables for six cost £20 and tickets are available at the library in Grove Road and Occasions in Wood Lane. 

The Friends’ annual meeting will take place at the hall on Monday, November 11 at 7pm.

