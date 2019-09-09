Monday, 09 September 2019

Green appeal

THE Friends of the Millenium Green in Sonning Common are seeking donations and new members.

The group, which supports the Sonning Common Millenium Green Trust, looks after the green space off Peppard Road.

Villagers can become a friend for £5 a year. For more information, email scomit1@outlook.com

