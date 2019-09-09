Green appeal

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
THE Friends of the Millenium Green in Sonning Common are seeking donations and new members.
The group, which supports the Sonning Common Millenium Green Trust, looks after the green space off Peppard Road.
Villagers can become a friend for £5 a year. For more information, email scomit1@outlook.com
09 September 2019
