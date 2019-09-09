Monday, 09 September 2019

Italian lunch

AN Italian lunch is to be held in Sonning Common.

The four-course meal will be served at St Michael’s Church hall in Peppard Road following the 10.30am mass on Sunday, September 29.

It has been organised to mark the church’s patronal weekend, when it celebrates St Michael.

Tickets cost £5 and all are welcome but places are limited. Bookings can be made on the sign-up sheet in the church.

