Hula lessons

A HULA hoop dance course is to be held in Sonning Common.

Five weekly sessions will take place at St Michael’s Church hall in Peppard Road, starting on Friday, September 20 and running from 11am to noon. 

Spaces are limited.  To book, email charlotte.
esau@outlook.com

