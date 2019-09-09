Fire drama in field

A FIRE broke out in a field in Sonning Common.

Firefighters were called to the scene behind houses off Woodlands Road at about 9pm on Wednesday last week.

They brought the blaze under control and left soon after 10pm.

Resident Carole Lewis, who chairs the parish council, said: “The flames appeared to come from a pile of straw bales located adjacent to the footpath and were spreading rapidly through the stubble towards the field perimeter and houses less than 50 yards away.

“Thanks to the prompt response from the fire service, the flames were brought under control by the four firemen who attended.

“Watching the wind fan the flames towards our properties was a frightening experience. Just imagine what might have happened if the fire brigade had not responded so quickly.

“It goes without saying that the residents are extremely grateful to the fire service for their prompt action.”