Homes launch

Monday, 16 September 2019
PROPERTIES at a development in Sonning Common will soon be ready to buy.
Linden Homes is building 50 homes at Sonning Grove in Reades Lane, which is opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.
It will hold a launch event at the site on Saturday, December 8 from 10am to 4pm.
The first release of homes includes properties with up to five bedrooms.
