Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society 59th autumn show in Sonning Common

THE chairman of Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society won the prize for the heaviest marrow at its 59th autumn show.

Nigel Crush’s vegetable grew to 12kg despite tricky growing conditions over the summer.

More than 140 people attended the event at Sonning Common village hall, where five judges inspected about 250 entries.

Trophies were presented by parish councillor Tom Fort, who spoke about how gardening can be therapeutic.

The winner in each class received £1 while the second- and third-placed entrants received 60p and 40p respectively.

Mr Crush, of Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, said: “It was a great day and we are very pleased.

“We used to hold the event at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School and it was mainly members and friends who attended but we get more people attending now. It means the show has a much better atmosphere.

“We had a very good entry of dahlias and some excellent show vegetables.

“I was pleased I got the heaviest marrow because it was a difficult growing season — we had lots of dry weather after a wet June. Marrows are hard to grow but you just have to keep watering and looking after them.

“I enjoy gardening, as do a lot of people, which is why we have done well with the number of entries. We are lucky to have quite an active and successful society.

“I would like to personally thank our vice-chairman John Windass, who helped with the organising.”

The society will host two talks at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road later this autumn.

Victoria Logue will talk about private gardens in Cape Town and Johannesburg and what South African plants can be grown in the UK on Tuesday, October 8 and Robert Longstaff will speak about gardening the Oxford Project Way on Tuesday, November 12.

Refreshments will be served at the start and non-members pay £2 to attend.

The full results of the show were as follows:

RHS Banksian Medal (most points in horticultural classes) — Sam Fooks.

George Shaw Cup (best vase of mixed dahlias) — David Smith.

Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in flower, fruit and vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges.

Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points in floral art) — Maureen Stevens.

Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in rose classes) — Lynda Crocker.

Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points in pot plants) — Janet Wright.

Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit, flower, fruit or vegetable) — David Smith.

Adrian Lindlaw Shield (master gardener) — Sam Fooks.

Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — David Smith.

Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Sam Fooks.

Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Lynda Crocker.

Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges.

Chairman’s Cup (most points in floral art) — Maureen Stevens.

Domestic Trophy (most points in the domestic classes) — Julia Perry.

Baskerville Cup (most points in photography) — Colin Mather.

Devon Cup (most points in children’s classes) — Temperance Hunter.

Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points, paintings and drawings) — Peter Crush.

Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Ian

Burgess, Peter Crush and Masako Hamaguchi.

The front garden competition: 1 Charlie Stevens, of Inglewood Close, Sonning Common;

2= Ron and Vera Strong, of Green Lane, and David and Vivian Wardle, of Ilex Close; 3 Joyce and David Brewer, of Woodlands Road.

Corsage and buttonholes to celebrate the society’s 60th anniversary for children aged five to 11: 1 Temperance Hunter;

2 Sylvie Fooks; 3 Bella Fooks

Flowers

Vase cactus dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Keith Hedges

Vase decorative dahlias:

1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Poole

Single bloom giant dahlia:

1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges,

3 Martin Hedges

Vase pompom dahlias: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Poole, 3 David Smith

Vase ball dahlias: 1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges

Vase mixed dahlias: 1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges

Vase mixed dahlias, novice class: 1 Jessica Philbrick

Vase five roses: 1 Lynda Crocker

Specimen rose bloom: 1 Jessica Philbrick, 2 Lynda Crocker,

3 Maureen Stevens

Vase of one kind other flowers: 1 John Windass, 2 Sue Hedges,

3 Lynda Crocker

Vase mixed perennials: 1 Jessica Philbrick, 2 Wilma Crush,

3 Val Mundy

Bowl of mixed asters: 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Wilma Crush

Flowering pot plant: 1 Janet Wright

Fuchsia in pot: 1 Janet Wright

Indoor foliage plant: 1 John Windass, 2 Julia Perry, 3 Lynda Crocker

Cactus or succulent: 1 David Poole, 2 Colin Mather, 3 Penny Noble

Homemade compost: 1 Ian Burgess

Vegetables

Five white pots: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Sam Fooks, 3 Geoff Adams

Five coloured pots: 1 Sam Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Geoff Adams

Heaviest marrow: 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Sam Fooks

Two cucumbers: 1 Sam Fooks,

2 Martin Hedges

Three beetroot: 1 Sam Fooks,

2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Crush

Six pods French beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Sam Fooks, 3 Sue Sutcliffe

Five pods runner beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Sam Fooks, 3 Ian Burgess

Longest runner bean: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Ian Burgess

Four carrots: 1 Sam Fooks,

2 Martin Hedges

Three large onions: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Windass, 3 Nigel Crush

Three small onions: 1 John Windass, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 Nigel Crush

Nine shallots: 1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes: 1 Sam Fooks,

2 Nigel Crush, 3 Jessica Philbrick

12 cherry tomatoes: 1 Sam Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 Jessica Philbrick

Truss green tomatoes: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Sam Fooks,

3 Geoff Adams

Any other kind of vegetable:

1 Alison Adams, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Sam Fooks

Master gardener: 1 Sam Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Mick Corder

Fruit

Five desdert apples: 1 Geoff Adams, 2 Val Mundy

Five culinary apples: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams,

3 Jessica Philbrick

Dish non-berry fruit: 1 Geoff Adams, 2 Val Mundy

Dish berry fruit: 1 Wilma Crush, 3 Maureen Stevens

Floral art

Celebration of 60 years of Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society: 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Maureen Stevens

Corsage or buttonhole:

1 Maureen Stevens, 2 Julia Perry, 3 Sheila Walker

Domestic

Apple desdert cake: 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Gill Hayward, 3 Julia Perry

Flap jacks: 1 Wendy Peaty,

2 Sue Mather, 3 Julia Perry

Savoury scones: 1 Julia Perry,

2 Louise Fooks, 3 Sue Hedges

Any stoned fruit jam: 1 Louise Fooks, 2 Wilma Crush, 3 Martin Hedges

Any soft fruit jam: 1 Louise Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges

Chutney: 1 Louise Fooks,

2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Nigel Crush

Children’s, five to 11 years

Drawing, painting or collage of a garden: 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Bella Fooks, 3 Sasha Scott

A sock puppet: 1 Sylvie Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Bella Fooks

Five jam tarts: 1 Sylvie Fooks, 2 Bella Fooks, 3 Violet Martin

Photography

Summer flowers: 1 Masako Hamaguchi, 2 Nigel Crush,

3 Jessica Philbrick

Wildlife: 1 Ian Burgess, 2 Peter Crush, 3 Temperance Hunter

Trees: 1 Peter Crush, 2 Karen Squires, 3 Jessica Philbrick

Open: 1 Louise Fooks, 2 Colin Mather, 3 Nigel Crush

Handicraft

Small drawing, any medium:

1 Peter Crush, 2 Colin Mather,

3 Temperance Hunter

Small painting any medium:

1 Colin Mather, 2 Peter Crush

Article handicraft, any medium: 1 Sue Mather, 2 Peter Crush, 3 Joyce Robins