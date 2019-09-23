Aerial search

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A POLICE helicopter was scrambled to help find a missing man in Sonning Common.
The search took place on Wednesday last week after fears was raised about the man’s welfare.
A police spokesman said that he had been located and was safe.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say