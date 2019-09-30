Poor website

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
SONNING Common Parish Council is considsering revamping its website.
Councillor Dirk Jones, called it “medieval”, “extremely boring” and difficult to navigate.
He added: “It needs to be turned upside down, kicked and rebuilt.”
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
