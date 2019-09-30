Monday, 30 September 2019

Better budget

SONNING Common Parish Council is to improve its budgeting process.

Committees and working parties will have to provide itemised estimates for expenditure over two years ahead.

Councillor Nick Shanagher said the process should be more transparent, adding: “Things are, quite frankly, a bit loose.”

