Better budget

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner
Monday, 30 September 2019
SONNING Common Parish Council is to improve its budgeting process.
Committees and working parties will have to provide itemised estimates for expenditure over two years ahead.
Councillor Nick Shanagher said the process should be more transparent, adding: “Things are, quite frankly, a bit loose.”

