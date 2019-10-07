Monday, 07 October 2019

Best class assistant

A TEACHING assistant at Sonning Common Primary School has won an award.

Caroline Conway was named teaching assistant of the year at the Community Education Awards.

She has worked at the school in Grove Road for 18 years and was nominated by the teachers in reception.

A school spokeswoman said: “As well as being a dedicated teaching assistant, Mrs Conway is also a member of the PTA, helping to organise fund-raising events.

“She attends governors’ meetings and also arranges all the trips and visits for their pupils.

“According to the judges, there were 588 other nominations making this achievement even more impressive. Congratulations, Mrs Conway.”

