Fresh start

SONNING Common Youth Club has re-opened for the new term.

The club, which has more than 70 members aged 10 to 16, meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Sessions run from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesdays and 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesdays. For more information, email sunny.clubsc@gmail.com