Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fresh start

SONNING Common Youth Club has re-opened for the new term. 

The club, which has more than 70 members aged 10 to 16, meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Sessions run from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesdays and 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesdays. For more information, email sunny.clubsc@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33