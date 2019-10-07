Dental practice marks 50 years with party for patients

A BARBECUE party was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wood Lane Dentistry in Sonning Common

About 100 people, including Henley MP John Howell, attended the event at the practice. Some were given a tour of the premises and saw areas where the public aren’t usually allowed.

The practice served refreshments, including Prosecco, beer and soft drinks, and there was face-painting and a balloon artist for younger visitors.

Principal dentist Vikram Chugani said: “The day was very relaxed. People were chatting and a lot enjoyed meeting friends they hadn’t seen for a long time.

“The big topic of conversation was the history of the practice. People were telling us about their experiences of the early days and were very interested in the journey since then.

“We had patients attend who have pretty much been with us since we started. They were telling us about their own journeys.

“It was also lovely to see the whole team mingling and mixing with people.

“It’s difficult to have really in-depth conversations normally. I think people were very interested in our personal lives and to see us in a non-clinical situation.

“That’s very important. We are very much a community practice. We like to be closely involved with the community and consider most of our patients to be friends. We know people by they first names.

“Sometimes we have been treating three or four members of the same family.

“I see myself as the custodian of the practice and I hope it will be here in another 50 years but hopefully someone else will be hosting that party then.”