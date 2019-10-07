WI coffee day

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring's award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
SONNING Common Women’s Institute’s next coffee morning will be held in the village hall on Wednesday, November 6 from 10.30am to noon.
There will be stalls selling handcrafted cards, jewellery, books and craft items. The Greenshoots nursery in Peppard will be offering plants, jams, chutneys and gifts.
Tea and biscuits will be served.
07 October 2019
