Parking problem

A WOMAN claims that an accident could be caused by parking in a Sonning Common street.

Ann Dayton, of Kennylands Road, said Grove Road was often “impassable” due to the amount of vehicles parked on both sides.

Sometimes lorries tried to squeeze through but got struck and there could be a major problem if an emergency vehicle was trying to get through.

Ms Dayton said: “The entrance to Kennylands Road always has cars parked near the junction — likewise the other end.

“What can be done about the Grove Road situation before there’s a nasty accident or someone cannot get emergency help?

“One of the first responders lives in the road and on most days would have difficulty getting out.”

