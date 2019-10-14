Drains swell

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
HEAVY rainfall caused flash flooding in Sonning Common on Monday last week.
Residents contacted Thames Water, fearing drains had become blocked in Reades Lane and could cause a sewage leak.
A spokesman for the company said: “Rainfall is occasionally so heavy it overwhelms the system. An engineer visited the area and confirmed there were no blockages.”
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say