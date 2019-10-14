Juicing day

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A HARDWARE shop in Sonning Common is holding a juicing event on Sunday.
Heath & Watkins, in Wood Lane, is asking people to bring apples and pears to be turned into juice.
The event will run from 10am to noon. Visitors should bring their own containers and bottles.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say