Healthy show

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A FREE natural health and wellbeing show will take place in Sonning Common on Sunday.
It will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane from 10am to 4pm and visitors can sample holistic treatments and speak to exhibitors about ways to be healthier. Stalls will offer natural remedies and supplements.
All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided.
14 October 2019
