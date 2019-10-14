Monday, 14 October 2019

Healthy show

A FREE natural health and wellbeing show will take place in Sonning Common on Sunday.

It will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane from 10am to 4pm and visitors can sample holistic treatments and speak to exhibitors about ways to be healthier. Stalls will offer natural remedies and supplements.

All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided. 

