Families splattered at school’s fund-raising fun run

HUNDREDS took part in a colour run at Sonning Common Primary School.

It took place in the school field at the site off Grove Road.

Spectators and members of the PTA lined the 400m course to throw green, blue, pink and yellow powder at the runners.

The parent body had bought 160kg of the powder, which is used by Hindus during their Holi festival, from Ministry of Colours in Yorkshire.

People of all ages took part, including toddlers, children, parents and grandparents. The warm-up was provided by parent and dance teacher Valentina Papiri-Bray.

The runners then completed four laps of the course in order to finish a mile. Afterwards many decided to take part in a further three races.

Year 6 pupil Stan Lawrence, 10, continued to run around the track for the entire afternoon and completed 32 laps, the equivalent of eight miles. Teachers sold paint throughout the afternoon to children and families.

The event raised more than £1,000 and this will be spent on aluminium goal posts for the school field and a giant chess set for the playground.

Some of the money will also be used to pay for bike racks that are set to be installed at the school’s new bike shelter, which is currently being built.

Amy O’Connor, head of the PTA, said: “It was really good fun because we had the PA system out on the school field and some great tunes playing.

“Everyone got into the warm-up and we couldn’t believe how easy and smoothly it ran. Everyone was really going for it. It got messier and messier as the kids were throwing more and more paint. It had all been used up at the end because people were pouring it over themslves.

“It was the first time we have run this event. We have seen other people in the area doing this and thought could we do it and gamble on it being in September because we wanted to welcome the new parents into the school community.

“The highlight was just seeing all the kids having a great time. They all just wanted to get as messy as possible. It was a really good party atmosphere.”