Charity grants

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A CHARITY will consider grant applications from people in Sonning Common.
The Poor’s Land Charity aims to relieve poverty by making grants to residents in the parishes of Eye and Dunsden, Sonning Common and part of Binfield Heath.
Residents can apply for a grant of about £70.
All applications must be submitted by October 31. For more information, call (01491) 412908.
