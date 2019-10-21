Volunteer centre wants to buy former police station

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common wants to buy the village’s former police station.

The charity is in talks with the owner, development company EXP Property Investments, about acquiring the semi-detached property in Lea Road.

The former police house is next door and there are also two garages.

Fish says the purchase would enable it to secure the long-term future of the charity, which provides community transport to people in need. It would provide Fish with office space, a community room, cloakroom and store room for items such as wheelchairs.

The charity is nearing the end of its lease at its current site in Kennylands Road and is unsure whether it will be renewed by the building’s owner, Dr Peter Hemphill.

Fish has been based there five years after moving from the village hall.

The charity made a bid for the former police station in March, when it originally came up for sale, but lost out to the developer.

At the time, then chairman Clive Mills said Fish would consider a move back to the village hall, which was supported by Sonning Common Parish Council, but the idea was then dropped.

Now the charity is negotiating with the developer to acquire it.

Fish chairman Richard McQuillan, who took over from Clive Mills in June, is to write to the parish councils in Sonning Common, Peppard, Kidmore End, Eye & Dunsden and Binfield Heath to ask for funding to support its bid. The purchase price has not been revealed.

He has already appointed a working party led by Mr Mills, who said new premises would enable the charity to expand. Mr Mills said: “We are expanding what we are doing all the time. We would like enough space to have a training room as many of our volunteers are dealing with vulnerable people and this does mean they need to keep abreast with current legislation.”

More space would enable Fish to continue having a foot practitioner to help people maintain their foot hygiene.

“It’s a very valuable service that we provide,” said Mr Mills. “Our practitioner cuts toenails and looks after people’s feet.”

The charity would also be able to support care groups.

Mr Mills said: “We have carer groups and other people and organisations that use our space for their meetings and we want to continue to do this and encourage carer groups.

“They are people that are basically looking after family members who are housebound and they can use our premises as a form of respite.”

He said the police station had come on the market at the right time.

Mr Mills said: “There are few suitable properties in Sonning Common that come on the market and that you can use the word ‘affordable’ for. At the moment we are in very delicate negotiations. We have had some very positive meetings with the developer. They are very supportive of the charity.

“We are attempting to do a deal with them to purchase just the old police station and then let them develop the rest of the site for residential properties.

“We would like to think that we should know if we have been successful by mid-November. The negotiations are very positive at the moment.

“They’re business people so they understand the meaning of a fair price and that’s what we are trying to negotiate.

“We will have to have a funding plan in place and we are talking to Sonning Common Parish Council about a major initiative with them.

“It will be a major sum of money and some of it could come from the Community Infrastructure Levy money, which is coming from developers that are building all these houses in our locality.

“If one major benefactor were able to come forward and help us that would be fantastic.” Mr Mills said a successful purchase would secure the charity’s long-term future.

He said: “Fish is now in its 41st year of operating and in all those years we have been in other people’s accommodation. The trustees thought it was about time that we had our own premises, if possible. That would give us an asset and would make sure the charity could keep going for another 40-plus years.”

Mr Mills said the village hall had not been big enough when Fish originally occupied it but the charity has drafted plans just in case it has to move back there.

He said: “We had just one room there and obviously we got busier and in those days we didn’t have the ability to have a second room where we could have other activities running as well.

“There are one or two problems to overcome if we went back to the village hall but we have drawn up a plan about taking the side room and presented it to the parish council.

“That would involve a bit of building work. It would mean that a number of partitions would have to be taken down.”

Fish, which was founded in 1979, was forced to vacate its Kennylands Road property site for eight months last year after a Volkswagen Golf crashed into the front of the building in December 2017.

The collision made the property unsafe so the charity’s volunteers and staff worked out of Christ the King Church hall in Sedgwell Road until repairs costing £29,000 had been completed.

The charity, which was founded in 1979, has about 400 regular users, mostly in Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard, who require recreational and shopping trips and to visit hospital. It also runs a befriending service.

For more information, visit www.fishvolunteercentre.co.uk