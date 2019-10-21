Hardware store owner celebrates first year in charge

ABOUT 75 people enjoyed tea and cake at the hardware store in Sonning Common.

They were invited to celebrate Heath & Watkins’ first year under new management.

Owner Sharona Fairweather took over in October last year when the previous owner Mick Wells stepped down. He died in Feburary.

Guests were offered carrot, lemon drizzle and chocolate cakes made by voluntary shop assistant Helen Fort, the wife of parish councillor Tom Fort. Ms Fairweather, who lives with the couple’s son Hugh above the store in Wood Lane, had also organised a lucky dip with a top prize of £25 and others including 25 per cent off goods.

She said the business had enjoyed a good year.

She said: “It’s really hard work but I have loved it and it’s very, very rewarding.

“The customers are really nice and they approve of the changes that have been made so far and are always commenting on how nice the shop is becoming. It was a bit rundown before. When I started I was working well into the night to get things to be how I wanted them.

“I’m still renovating just to freshen it up. I’ve been moving some of the shelves and refreshing the decor. When you hear positive feedback from customers all the hard work is well worth it.

“I feel very lucky to have this and am trying to make the most of it. It’s a dream I never realised I wanted.”

Ms Fairweather has installed refill stations at the store for toilet and glass cleaners, among other goods, so villagers do not have to buy plastic containers from supermarkets.

She said: “The refills are the biggest thing I’ve introduced. We sell a lot of products in plastic bottles but we are trying to reduce the amount of plastic and it’s high on everybody’s agenda at the moment. Some customers mentioned they would like to refill here rather than buy more plastic bottles.”

The shop has been trading for 81 years.