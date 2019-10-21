Monday, 21 October 2019

New setts

THE pavement setts in Pond End Road in Sonning Common are to be replaced.

The parish council has agreed a deal with Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to carry out the work.

The cost will be £25,000 of which the county council will pay £6,250 and Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, will contribute £10,000 from his councillor priority fund.

