‘No cycling’ sign attack

A SIGN warning cyclists not to use Sibella Way in Sonning Common has been torn down.

Parish clerk Philip Collings told parish councillors that he suspected cyclists were responsible for the damage.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said:“It’s a bit of vandalism, I suppose. God knows who it was. It certainly happened fairly recently.”

He said cyclists using the street posed a risk to pedestrians and he was almost knocked down by one there about 10 years ago.

Cllr Kedge said: “Cyclists coming round corners can be very dangerous.

“Sibella Way is used by a lot of pedestrians from the Grove Road side of the village to come to the shops and it curves and goes round the health centre.”

He said the council would replace the sign.